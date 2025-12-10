Second tigress translocated to Sahyadri Tiger Reserve under Operation TARA

As part of ‘Operation TARA’ (Tiger Augmentation and Range Expansion), Maharashtra Forest Department has moved a second female tigress to the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve (STR), marking a major step in reviving the reserve’s tiger population. The development comes nearly a month after the successful relocation of the first tigress, Chanda to the STR. (HT photo | Sourced)

The development comes nearly a month after the successful relocation of the first tigress, Chanda to the STR.

The tigress, identified as T7-S2, was shifted from the Tadoba–Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) to the Sonarli acclimatisation enclosure inside Chandoli National Park, part of STR in western Maharashtra.

The intervention is part of Operation TARA, a focused programme to revive the near-vanished tiger population in the Sahyadri landscape. The Union Ministry has approved the translocation of up to eight tigers to STR to support population recovery and strengthen genetic diversity.

T7-S2, a two-year-old female, was captured on December 8 from the Korala Core Range of TATR, specifically the Pandharpauni area.

After her capture, she underwent a comprehensive medical examination. Dr Ravikant Khobragade, Veterinary Officer (Wildlife) and head of the Rapid Rescue Team at TATR, certified her to be in excellent health and fit for relocation. She was soft-released into the Sonarli enclosure on December 9. The soft-release method allows a translocated tiger to familiarise itself with the local terrain, prey base and climate in a controlled setting before moving into the wider forest. The staged approach is known to improve post-release success rates, help the animal settle into its new habitat and reduce dispersal-related risks.

Also Read: Tadoba’s tigress Chanda en route to Sahyadri Tiger Reserve

The operation is being carried out under the scientific supervision of the Wildlife Institute of India (WII). Senior scientist K Ramesh and field biologist Akash Patil are monitoring the tigress’s behaviour, movement and stress levels inside the enclosure. The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) is overseeing the process through its representatives, Nandkishor Kale, Assistant Inspector General (Project Tiger), and Rohan Bhate.

The first tigress, Chanda—translocated on November 13 from Tadoba—completed a week of acclimatisation before being released into the wild. She continues to be tracked closely through field teams and technology-based monitoring.

“T7-S2 is a young, dispersing female with healthy behaviour suitable for translocation. Her relocation is another meaningful step towards strengthening tiger presence in the Sahyadri landscape,” said Prabhunath Shukla, Field Director, TATR.

Sahyadri Tiger Reserve Field Director Tushar Chavan said, “The soft release of T7-S2 is an important milestone under Operation TARA. Chandoli offers secure habitat and adequate prey for her settlement. Our teams, along with scientific experts, are fully prepared to ensure her safety and smooth acclimatisation.”

With two female tigers now introduced into the reserve, officials said the Sahyadri Tiger Recovery Programme has gained momentum, offering renewed hope for rebuilding a viable tiger population in Western Ghats.