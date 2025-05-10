Security beefed up across Pune city amid tensions on India-Pakistan border

In the wake of an attempted airstrike by Pakistan, a nationwide alert has been issued in India and heightened security measures have been implemented across major cities. Security personnel deployed near the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple in Sadashiv Peth. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT OHOTO)

Pune has responded with elevated vigilance focusing in particular on religious sites with high footfalls such as the iconic Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple.As a precautionary measure, the entire area around the temple has been cordoned off with a heavy police presence.

“Security personnel are closely monitoring the movement of every individual entering and exiting the temple premises. Anti-riot squads have been deployed, and the Quick Response Force (QRF) has taken position outside the temple to prevent any untoward incidents,” said a senior police official on condition of anonymity.

Temple authorities and security personnel are keeping a check on the flow of devotees by ensuring that visitors do not remain inside the temple for extended periods of time. Mahesh Suryavanshi, treasurer of the Dagdusheth Ganpati Mandal, said, “Devotees are allowed quick darshan (viewing) and are being asked to exit the premises promptly. Vehicle checks have been intensified around the temple area, and patrolling has increased throughout the city.”

Amid escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan, Pune like the rest of India has been placed on high alert. Security agencies are treating religious sites, including the Dagdusheth Temple, as sensitive locations that could be targeted. Past threats to blow up the temple have only added to the concerns, prompting swift action from the police and military.

Authorities have assured the public that all possible steps are being taken to neutralise any threat. The swift action taken by the Indian defence forces in thwarting Pakistan’s plan to target the Golden Temple underscores the country’s preparedness. Similar vigilance is now being mirrored in Pune, ensuring that places of worship such as the Dagdusheth Temple remain safe amid the conflict.

Since the night of May 8, checkpoints have been established across the city, especially in vulnerable zones. In addition to the regular police force, the security setup now includes units from the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), riot control teams, and bomb detection and disposal squads. Historic monuments like the Shaniwar Wada, too, have seen a surge in security measures and military units have been partially deployed to support local law enforcement in ensuring public safety.

Although there has been some easing of security measures on the morning of May 9, several areas in Pune remain on high alert. The Dagdusheth Temple continues to be a focal point of security due to its cultural and religious significance.

Priya Deshmukh, a local devotee said, “I visit Dagdusheth Bappa every Thursday, and today, I saw commandos with rifles. It’s a bit unsettling, but I understand it’s for our safety. I am just praying for peace.”

While Ramu Meshram, a shopkeeper near the temple, said, “Business is slow because people are scared, but we support the police. They are working day and night to protect us. We just hope things return to normal soon.”

Meanwhile, the government has appealed to the public not to panic. Citizens have been advised not to spread or believe in rumours. Official advisories have been issued urging people to follow instructions issued only by the administration or verified government sources.