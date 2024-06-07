Southwest monsoon hits Maharashtra

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday announced the arrival of the southwest monsoon in Maharashtra. According to the data released by the department, the northern limit of the monsoon is currently passing through Ratnagiri and Solapur in Maharashtra, and will enter Medhak district in Telangana. KS Hosalikar, head, climate research and services, IMD Pune tweeted that the southwest monsoon arrived in Maharashtra on June 6 and is lying over Ratnagiri and Solapur districts. (HT PHOTO)

Normal southwest monsoon is crucial for kharif crops.

It entered from the southern part as the Arabian branch of monsoon is getting strong, and has covered the districts of Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri, and parts of Solapur. Pune city is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall along with thunder and lightning activities in the coming days as there are multiple weather systems active in the Arabian Sea. A yellow alert for the same has been issued, said weather department officials.

Anupam Kashyapi, former head, weather and forecasting division, IMD Pune, said, “The monsoon 2024 onset is declared in the state by IMD. The Arabian Sea branch of monsoon is very likely to make further progress in Pune, Mumbai very shortly.”

The monsoon has made an early arrival this year as compared to the previous year. The monsoon usually enters Maharashtra around June 7 and covers the state by June 15. Last year, the monsoon arrived in Maharashtra on June 11 and its progress was halted due to the occurrence of cyclone Biparjoy in the Arabian Sea. As a result, Pune city had experienced a delayed monsoon onset on June 24.

As per the long-range forecast released by IMD, most areas in Maharashtra are likely to receive good rainfall this year. However, in June, central Maharashtra might experience below-normal level rainfall.