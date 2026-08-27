SPPU management council sanctions ₹39.20 lakh for ‘Nirbhay Kanya Abhiyan’ among other schemes

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) management council on Wednesday approved a series of student-centric measures including sanctioning ₹39.20 lakh for the ‘Nirbhay Kanya Abhiyan’, providing scanned copies of answer sheets and facilities for revaluation, posting degree certificates to students’ home addresses, and signing an MoU with the New Age Education & Skill Foundation (NAMTECH) to develop skills in the semiconductor and high-technology sectors. The council has also approved an MoU with NAMTECH to strengthen training in semiconductor manufacturing, engineering and advanced technology. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Under the ‘Nirbhay Kanya Abhiyan’, which is implemented for female students in affiliated colleges and university departments, the university will provide a grant of ₹6,000 per lecture for conducting offline and online sessions. Based on proposals received from 167 colleges, administrative and financial approval has been granted for an expenditure of ₹39.20 lakh. The initiative aims to promote confidence, awareness about personal safety and personality development among female students.

The council has also approved making scanned copies of answer sheets available to students for examinations conducted between October/November 2026 and March/April 2029. It has also approved the actual cost of the masking service required for the revaluation process. The move is expected to make the examination and revaluation system more transparent and student-friendly.

In another student-oriented decision, degree certificates from the 127th Convocation will be sent to students by post at their registered home addresses. The university has approved an estimated expenditure of ₹65 lakh for the process.

The council has also approved an MoU with NAMTECH to strengthen training in semiconductor manufacturing, engineering and advanced technology.

According to officials, the decisions are aimed at strengthening student safety, improving examination-related services and providing greater access to employment-oriented skills and academic facilities.