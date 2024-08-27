SPPU to recruit 133 asst professors on contract basis

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has invited applications to fill 133 assistant professor posts on contract basis. The selected candidates’ tenure will be till May 31, 2025 with monthly salary of ₹40,000. The recruitment for 111 vacant posts of professors at various departments is delayed for implementation of the Maratha reservation under the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes of Citizens (SEBC) quota. (HT PHOTO)

Those interested can apply online from August 27 to September 5 on SPPU website https://admin.unipune.ac.in/recruitment.

The recruitment for 111 vacant posts of professors at various departments is delayed for implementation of the Maratha reservation under the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes of Citizens (SEBC) quota.

“As the vacant posts is affecting academic works at the varsity, the administration has decided to hire assistant professors on contractual basis,” said professor Parag Kalkar, SPPU pro-vice-chancellor.

Meanwhile, SPPU has also published advertisement to fill four posts for competitive examination centre and four posts for management science department at its Nashik Centre.