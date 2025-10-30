SPPU to reopen blocked PRNs, gifts students 2nd chance to get degree

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) decided on October 30 to provide another opportunity to those students whose academic registration numbers (PRNs) were previously blocked after exceeding the time limit for degree completion. The decision, taken in the university’s Management Council meeting held on Wednesday, will benefit more than 97,000 students from affiliated colleges across Pune, Ahmednagar, and Nashik districts. Over the past few months, students whose PRNs were blocked, had been consistently demanding that the university allow them to appear for pending examinations. Many of them had even met the VC to request an extension. (HT FILE)

Over the past few months, students whose PRNs were blocked, had been consistently demanding that the university allow them to appear for pending examinations. Many of them had even met the VC to request an extension. Following deliberations in the Academic Council and the Board of Examination meetings, the Management Council approved the proposal to unblock PRNs and grant students one final chance to complete their degree programmes.

According to University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations, students are required to complete their degree within a specified duration. However, due to various personal or academic reasons, many students were unable to clear one or two subjects within the stipulated period, resulting in their PRNs being blocked and degrees withheld.

To address this issue, SPPU has now introduced the N+2+1 formula, allowing students additional time beyond the normal duration. For example, a three-year undergraduate course (N) can now be completed within up to six years (N+2+1), depending on the student’s academic situation.

“This step ensures that genuine students, who had to discontinue studies due to personal, financial, or health-related reasons, can now complete their academic journey,” said an official