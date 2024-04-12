Teacher booked for physically assaulting student

Pune: The Vishrambaug police on Friday lodged a case of physical assault against a schoolteacher of a prominent school for beating a Class 9 student on the institute premises in March this year. The student faced the teacher’s ire for apparently disturbing the class. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The case was filed after a video, secretly shot by a classmate, of the brutal assault on the student by the teacher went viral on social media. The student faced the teacher’s ire for apparently disturbing the class.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

As per the complaint filed by the student’s parents, the accused teacher was filling in for the class teacher who was on leave. Though the boy did not inform his parents about the incident, they were shocked to see the viral video. They spoke to their child and later filed the police complaint. Meanwhile, the school management has suspended the teacher and instituted an inquiry against her.