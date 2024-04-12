 Teacher booked for physically assaulting student - Hindustan Times
Teacher booked for physically assaulting student

ByNadeem Inamdar
Apr 12, 2024 10:59 PM IST

The case was filed after a video, secretly shot by a classmate, of the brutal assault on the student by the teacher went viral on social media

Pune: The Vishrambaug police on Friday lodged a case of physical assault against a schoolteacher of a prominent school for beating a Class 9 student on the institute premises in March this year.

The student faced the teacher’s ire for apparently disturbing the class. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The student faced the teacher's ire for apparently disturbing the class.

The case was filed after a video, secretly shot by a classmate, of the brutal assault on the student by the teacher went viral on social media. The student faced the teacher’s ire for apparently disturbing the class.

As per the complaint filed by the student’s parents, the accused teacher was filling in for the class teacher who was on leave. Though the boy did not inform his parents about the incident, they were shocked to see the viral video. They spoke to their child and later filed the police complaint. Meanwhile, the school management has suspended the teacher and instituted an inquiry against her.

