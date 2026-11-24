Three young men were killed and two others injured after their car crossed a road divider, overturned and rammed into a stationary truck on the Pune-Ahilyanagar highway near Vitthalwadi arch in Wagholi in the early hours of Monday. Doctors declared Suryawanshi, Dhole and Auti dead on arrival. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC) more

“The accident took place around 1.25 am when the five occupants were travelling towards Lonikand in a hatchback car. The car went out of control, crossed the divider, overturned and entered the lane carrying traffic towards Pune before crashing into the front-side portion of a stationary truck parked along the roadside near Vitthalwadi arch,” said Abhinash Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 7).

Police identified the deceased as Omkar Suryawanshi (24), Shankar Dhole (22), and Mayur Auti (27), who was driving the car.

According to the police, all five occupants were residents of the Phool Mala Road area in Wagholi. The injured, Ashutosh Markad (28) and Pranay Shinde (24), were taken to a private hospital in Wagholi along with the other victims.

Doctors declared Suryawanshi, Dhole and Auti dead on arrival. Their bodies were subsequently shifted to Sassoon General Hospital for postmortem examinations. Markad and Shinde are undergoing treatment at the private hospital. Both were conscious and out of danger, police said.

The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. Police are investigating whether the driver lost control of the vehicle or a mechanical fault led to the crash. Further investigation is underway.