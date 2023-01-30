To finish work on 58 roads, PMC requires Rs1,500 crore for land acquisition

The work on proposed 58 roads present a hurdle for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) since landowners are refusing to accept Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) and are demanding cash compensation.

VJ Kulkarni, head of PMC road department, said, “In many cases when we try to acquire land, the land owners are asking for cash compensation instead of TDR. It is becoming a big challenge for the road department to start work on these 58 roads. The land acquisition cost is high than the construction cost.”

The land cost is very high in urban areas and most of the owners are asking for cash compensation.

“Now, 34 villages were merged into the civic body. We would need to either widen or erect new roads in these areas,” said Kulkarni.