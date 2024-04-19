Two held for IPL cricket betting in Pune

The anti -extortion unit 1 of the crime branch Pune arrested two individuals for involvement in online betting on Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match, said officials. Police have seized mobile phones, laptops and various other electronic devices from the spot. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident was reported on Wednesday during an IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans at a private housing society in Salisbury Park area.

The accused have been identified as Wasim Bagwan (36) from Hadapsar and Tejas Ruparel (42) from Salisbury Park area.

Police said they got a tip-off about the illegal betting and raided the spot. The accused were logged to various betting websites by making multiple ID’s and duped several individuals.

A case has been registered at Swargate police station under sections of 420,34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Information Technology Act and other relevant sections of the Gambling Act.