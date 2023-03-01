Two passenger train operations shifted to Hadpsar railway station

Considering the ever-increasing footfall at Pune railway station, the Pune Railway Division has decided to move two more trains to Hadapsar railway station starting March 6. Considering the ever-increasing footfall at Pune railway station, the Pune Railway Division has decided to move two more trains to Hadapsar railway station starting March 6. (HT FILE PHOTO)

With the change, now, the Pune-Solapur and Pune-Phaltan trains will commence from Hadapsar railway station.

Notification regarding the same was issued by the Pune Railway division.

As per the new schedule, Pune – Solapur train number 11421 will now depart from Hadapsar Terminal at 8.35 am, while train number 01522, Daund–Pune services will be terminated at Hadapsar railway station.

In addition to this change, the railway division has altered the timetable for a Phaltan-bound service.

“Minor changes have been made in the departure and arrival time of Pune Phaltan train number 01535. This train will depart from Pune at 6.10 am and will reach Phaltan at 9.45 am. Passengers are advised to plan their travel as per the above changes,” said Manoj Jhawar, Pune railway division spokesperson.

Last year the Pune railway division started Hadapsar to Hyderabad train operations, which is thrice a week, and the Pune division has plans to start more train operations from Hadapsar in near future.

Currently, the junction outside the main entrance of Hadapsar railway station is quite narrow, and before the new schedule is initiated, the railway authorities hope to get rid of the regular traffic snarls, resulting in long queues of vehicles, and passengers running to board the train.

In addition, the railway division plans to expand the train station premises, by constructing a new two-storied building at Hadapsar railway station.