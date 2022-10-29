Two Pune constables suspended for maligning police image

Two constables have been suspended on Saturday for maligning the image of police. The cops have been identified as Hemant Natthu Rokade who was deputed as constable at Warje Malwadi police station and Arfaz Arif Shaikh deputed as constable at police headquarters.

According to the police, a case was registered against Rokade at Aurangabad rural police station on January 2, 2021. Rokade, who got married in 2018, was involved in an extramarital relationship with one of his colleagues. He allegedly issued death threats to his wife to remain silent about his affair. During the police department inquiry, Rokade did not cooperate and appeared before officials only once. Hence, additional commissioner of police Rajendra Dahale suspended him from police service.

In another case, a complaint had been registered against Shaikh at Kondhwa police station. As per the complaint, Shaikh allegedly shot obscene photos and videos of a woman and threatened to upload it on social media if she refused to maintain physical relationship with him.

Deputy commissioner of police Vivek Patil said that Shaikh’s action showed disrespect to the uniform and he was suspended from the service on immediate effect.