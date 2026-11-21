With Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit to Baramati deferred for the time being, NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar will inaugurate the Prerna Sthal on the premises of Vidya Pratishthan on December 12, coinciding with his birthday. It is learnt that a section of the trustees urged Pawar to inaugurate the Prerna Sthal, whose opening has been pending for several months. (HT) more

Pawar told reporters in Baramati on Friday that he would inaugurate the memorial as the Prime Minister’s visit had been called off for now.

Pawar, who visited Baramati for the first time since his discharge from Breach Candy Hospital on November 7, chaired a meeting of the Vidya Pratishthan trustees to discuss matters concerning the educational institution. NCP(SP) MP Supriya Sule, NCP(SP) leader Yugendra Pawar, NCP leader Jay Pawar and other trustees attended the meeting.

It is learnt that a section of the trustees urged Pawar to inaugurate the Prerna Sthal, whose opening has been pending for several months. The inauguration was initially scheduled for mid-October but was subsequently postponed to November 3, when Modi was expected to visit Baramati. The Prime Minister’s visit was later deferred thrice owing to his busy schedule and the Model Code of Conduct for MLC polls, delaying the inauguration.

However, the Pawar family has kept open the possibility of Modi visiting Baramati and inaugurating or visiting the memorial at a later date.

“But since Pawar Saheb was hospitalised at that time, the inauguration could not take place. We are optimistic that the Prime Minister will visit Baramati in the near future,” Yugendra Pawar said.

The Prerna Sthal features a four-tonne statue of Lord Buddha installed at the Nakshatra Garden. The premises also house paintings and photographs of prominent historical and social figures, including Rajmata Jijau, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Ahilyadevi Holkar, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, Savitribai Phule, Mahatma Gandhi and Dr B R Ambedkar. A portrait of Pawar’s mother, Shardabai Pawar, is also part of the memorial.