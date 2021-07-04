Woman involved in murder of estranged husband on the run

Three people were arrested, while one woman is at large for the alleged murder of her estranged husband whose body was found in Pune on Saturday morning.

The deceased man was identified as Anand Gulab Gujar (43), a resident of a society along Spine road in Raje Shivajinagar area of Chikhali, Pune, according to the police.

The arrested people were identified as Ramesh Vilas Kumbhar (46) a resident of Walhekarwadi area of Ravet; Yash Yogesh Nikam (19) a resident of Nigdi; and Aniket alias Amol Ramdas Baddum (22) a resident of Chinchwad, according to police.

The body was found near Jambhulwadi bridge along road connecting Pune with Satara around 6am on Saturday.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Sunil Gujar (36) a resident of Bhosre village in Khatav area of Satara.

The complainant told the police that the estranged wife of the now-deceased man had sold a piece of agricultural land he owned in Dapoli. After selling the land the two got separated and the Gujar family alleged that she kept the proceeds that were earned from the sale before asking for a divorce.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 34 (common intention), 120(b) (criminal conspiracy), 201 (destruction of evidence) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Bharti Vidyapeeth police station. Police inspector (crime) Prakash Pasalkar of Bharti Vidyapeeth police station is investigating the case.