ZSI to study small animal species in western Indian region

The Western Regional Centre of Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) has launched a comprehensive study on small animal species in protected areas of western India. The study is conducted in three wildlife sanctuaries, including one in Maharashtra, and the centre plans to expand it by adding three more sanctuaries. The work on the survey project sanctioned in April 2024 started in January this year. (HT PHOTO)

Basudev Tripathy, officer incharge, Western Regional Centre, ZSI said, “The researchers had previously covered the fauna present in tiger reserves of the country. The focus was on big animal species like tiger, leopard, hyna and birds. The study will now cover insects, amphibians and even microorganisms as they also play a significant role in ecology.”

The ZSI study covers sanctuaries in Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka. The survey has now begun in Mollem National Park in Goa, Kalsubai Harishchandragad Wildlife Sanctuary in Ahmednagar and Daroji Sloth Bear Sanctuary in Karnataka.

The work on the survey project sanctioned in April 2024 started in January this year. The study focuses on seven groups of animals, including small mammals such as bats, rats, amphibians, birds, freshwater fish, loch, mollusca, and insects, including moths, butterflies, and beetles.

“Once we know details of the animals, it would be easier to conserve them and devise management plans and policies keeping them in mind,” he said.

Under the three-year programme, ZSI scientists will visit the sanctuaries once in every season to collect data of the targeted species.

The centre has proposed three new sanctuaries — Tansa Wildlife Sanctuary in Palghar, Great Indian Bustard Sanctuary in Solapur and Sudhagad Wildlife Sanctuary in Pune — for a similar study.

Unique forest crab found in Maharashtra

ZSI scientists have found over 15 types of crabs in the initial survey. Some of the crabs were seen to be forest crabs, or crabs that form a borrow in tree trunks specifically in freshwater regions. Nicknaming them “forest crabs” living on the mainland and not marine, scientists highlighted its uniqueness. These are located in wet climatic conditions.

“Many of the crabs found over the last year were from Maharashtra, mainly from Nashik and Sahyadri regions,” said a ZSI scientist.