Home / Cities / Pune records highest single day jump in positive cases; 4 deaths

Pune records highest single day jump in positive cases; 4 deaths

cities Updated: Apr 14, 2020 21:05 IST
Steffy Thevar
Pune saw 44 positive Covid-19 cases and four Covid-19-related deaths on Tuesday, the highest daily jump for fresh cases since the Sars-Cov-2 virus pandemic broke out in the city in March.

Prior to this, within a 24-hour period, between April 7 and April 8, the city had recorded 39 fresh cases as its highest figure.

The death toll in Pune district is now at 38, including one death reported from Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The total progressive positive cases are at 322.

Of the 322 positives, 28 have been declared cured and have been discharged, 24 of whom are from Naidu hospital, and one each from Sahyadri hospital, Bharti Vidyapeth hospital, KEM and the Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital.

Out of the 213 patients still in hospital, 90 are at Naidu; 82 at Symbiosis Centre; nine at Bopodi; two at Laygude; two at Sahyadri, Karve road; nine at KEM; four at Jehangir; two at Poona Hospital; five at Deenanath Mangeshkar; one at Sahyadri, Hadapsar; four at Ruby Hall; two at Inlanks Budhrani; and two at Noble hospital. The remaining have been admitted to Sassoon hospital.

