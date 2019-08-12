Punjab cop kills drunkard son with brick in a fit of rage

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 23:35 IST

A head constable bludgeoned his 30-year-old son to death with a brick in a fit of rage at Nayagaon in Mohali on Sunday night.

Accused Randhir Singh, 50, works with the central excise department in Mohali and lives in Janata Colony, Nayagaon.

His son Aman Singh, 30, was unemployed and a habitual drinker. He had divorced his wife, with whom he had two children, a seven-year-old son and four-year-old daughter.

Nayagaon station house officer Dalveer Singh said Aman picked up a fight with a neighbour in an inebriated state on Sunday evening. Randhir intervened and took Aman inside the house, following which the two had a heated argument.

The argument took a violent turn and Randhir, in a fit of rage, hit Aman on his head with a brick. The victim died on the spot. Later, Randhir called his neighbours and Aman’s body was taken to the Kharar civil hospital.

Police arrested Randhir on his wife’s complaint after booking him for murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police recovered the brick used in the crime. In her statement to police, Randhir’s wife said he was fed up of their son’s drinking habit.

First Published: Aug 12, 2019 23:30 IST