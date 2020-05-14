e-paper
Home / Cities / Punjab education department gears up for distribution of books at homes in Mohali

Punjab education department gears up for distribution of books at homes in Mohali

The state education department has divided the district into 8 blocks and appointed nodal officers to ensure that books are distributed while taking all precautions in wake of the Covid-19 outbreak

cities Updated: May 14, 2020 23:08 IST
Shailee Dogra
Shailee Dogra
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

After seeking permission from the Mohali administration, the Punjab school education department is now geared up to distribute books to students at home with the help of schools concerned.

While the schools still remain closed, the state education department has divided the district into 8 blocks and appointed nodal officers to ensure that books are distributed while taking all precautions in wake of the Covid-19 outbreak. Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) got the books printed till Class 12, but not all subjects are still available.

District education officer (DEO, elementary), Gurpreet Kaur Dhaliwal, said, “Principals or centre heads will be given time slots to collect books. They will be required to get a list of students and collect books while wearing masks and practising social distancing.”

Dhaliwal added, “After receiving the books, principals will then call students in lots to collect books. The school heads will only decide if the students have to called class-wise or subject-wise as depending on the strength of the school. Principals will ensure that there is no crowding and that proper social distancing norms are followed.”

As of now the books have been supplied to Kharar that covers Mohali and Majri as well. However, not all books are available and supplies are dependent on the availability of books.

“In order to ensure that there is no loss of studies, lessons are being shared online and through Whatsapp among the students. In some cases, the books of the outgoing students were also shared with the new students as a stopgap arrangement,” said DEO (secondary) Himmat Singh.

However, a government school principal in Mohali requesting anonymity said that the school had not received any official information regarding distribution of books so far.

