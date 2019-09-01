Punjab Roadways staffers among 3 hurt in Kharar road rage

cities

A Punjab Roadways bus driver and conductor were among three people injured as two groups came to blows in a case of road rage on the busy Kharar-Chandigarh highway on Saturday.

The injured have been identified as bus driver Gurnam Singh, conductor Mandeep Singh and Sahil, a garments shop owner from Kharar. They were admitted to the Kharar civil hospital. Two cross complaints have been registered.

According to Gurnam Singh, the bus was on its way from Dharamshala to Chandigarh when two men on a scooter suddenly came in front of it near the Jhuggian road in Kharar.

“As I applied the brakes and the bus came to a halt, the two men started abusing me and pulled me out of the vehicle. They then assaulted me,” said the driver.

When the conductor intervened, he too was allegedly assaulted. The two men allegedly called their friends, who reached there with rods and sticks and attacked the two roadways staffers. Some other bus drivers came to their rescue.

Mandeep alleged the duo also snatched his bag of tickets and ₹4,000 earned from ticket sale. Acting on their complaint, police registered a case of assault, rioting and criminal intimidation.

Meanwhile, Sahil, who was on the scooter, said he was going for some work with an employee, Chetan Sharma. He alleged the bus driver was the first to hurl abuses at them. When they objected, he allegedly attacked them with a rod.

Sahil said when his family members reached the spot, the driver and conductor were joined by other bus staff, who too assaulted them. A counter complaint was registered.

