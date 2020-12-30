Pvt agencies to hold special math classes in Delhi govt schools from January

cities

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 23:37 IST

New Delhi:

To improve Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 examination results in Delhi government schools, the state cabinet on Monday approved the directorate of education’s proposal to use the services of private agencies to conduct special classes in Mathematics.

In September, HT had reported about the government’s plan to outsource mathematics teaching to private agencies.

Slated to begin in January, the initial phase of the ‘Maths Teaching Project’ will focus on over 30,000 Class 10 students from 342 Delhi government schools found to have a low pass percentage, ranging between 7.02% and 55%, in Mathematics.

A senior government official said shortage of Mathematics teachers and high enrolment numbers in these schools located in high-density areas could explain the poor outcome in the subject.

“Special classes will be organised for these students in Mathematics. Last year, of the 30,497 students who appeared for Mathematics from these schools, only 41.89% had passed,” an official from the deputy chief minister’s office said.

The official said the students would be taught in batches of 30 with daily teaching lessons of around two hours or more. Working “in close coordination with the existing teachers”, the external agencies will provide practice material for students.

“The job of the external agencies would be to customise the content to help students prepare for the board exams. The package is proposed to be of 100 hours, covering important topics to be completed before the board exams,” the official said.

In addition, the external agencies will look after the compartment examination, if required.

On the selection process of the external agencies, the official said, “There is a list of criteria, including reputation and scale of the institute, their experience in preparing students for competitive examinations among other things. There are concerns over starting the classes in January as proposed, but the process has already been started.”

Following a poor outcome in Mathematics in board examinations, the Delhi government has been making efforts to help students in the subject. Along remedial lessons, the DOE had asked its teachers to fill the learning gaps of students in previous classes to ensure they learn the subject better.

In the 2018-19 academic session, of the 1,66,167 students from Delhi government schools who appeared for the class 10 CBSE examination, 37,073 had failed in Mathematics.

In its analysis, the education department found that the Mathematics results played a major role in the overall pass percentage remaining at 71.58% in class 10. They found that around 75% of students had passed in Mathematics as compared to more than 95% in Languages and Social Sciences.