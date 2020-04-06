e-paper
Quash FIR against DSGMC: Takht Patna Sahib

Quash FIR against DSGMC: Takht Patna Sahib

delhi Updated: Apr 06, 2020 00:28 IST
The ‘jathedar’ of the Takht Patna Sahib on Sunday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah to direct the police to quash the FIR registered against the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) for allegedly violating lockdown orders.

Giani Ranjit Singh said Punjab-bound people stranded in Delhi due to the lockdown had come on their own to seek shelter in the Gurdwara Majnu Ka Tila and the DSGMC had informed authorities about it well in time.

The DSGMC has been serving ‘langar’ to the needy while adhering to social-distancing measures, he said.

The ‘jathedar’ criticised the Delhi government for filing a complaint against the DSGMC “to defame the religious institution” and for “equating the Sikhs with the Tablighi Jamaat”.

At present, 100 gurdwaras have been providing langar to the people stranded in Punjab due to the lockdown.

