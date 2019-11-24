‘Rae Bareli accident witness’ claims threat to life: Cops

cities

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 03:27 IST

A man who claims to be a witness to the Rae Bareli accident involving the Unnao rape survivor has filed an FIR (first information report) alleging that a truck tried to run him over, said Unnao superintendent of police MP Verma.

According to FIR , the man said he was travelling in a car in Unnao when a truck driver allegedly swerved and hit his car after he overtook that vehicle.

Despite the car stopping, the truck driver reversed his vehicle and tried to run him over again, he alleged in the FIR.

The truck driver fled the spot.

“The police have begun investigating the case. We are also looking into if the victim is a witness to Rae Bareli accident or not,” said Verma.

According to the police, the man said he was a witness to the Rae Bareli accident on July 28, in which the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer were critically injured, while her two aunts died.

They were on the way to meet the rape survivor’s uncle who was lodged in a Rae Bareli jail.

Expelled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is accused of raping the woman at his residence in Unnao.

His brother, Atul Singh, had allegedly murdered the woman’s father, and framed him in a fake case.