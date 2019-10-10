Raikot man ‘denied job’ over contradictory police reports

cities

A Raikot man has approached the SC/ST Commission over two contradictory reports issued by police pertaining to his criminal record.

Gursewak Singh, 32, a Dalit from Raikot, had applied for the post of numberdar after death of the person who held the said post in his village.

Apart from him, 11 other candidates had also applied for the post and appeared in a written test too.

For verification purpose, the subdivisional magistrate (SDM) had sent a letter to Raikot police, who in their report issued on August 17 mentioned that Gursewak Singh had a criminal record and a case of attempt to commit culpable homicide was registered against him on May 18, 2017.

HC quashed FIR against him

Though the police also mentioned that the FIR was quashed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court (HC) following the mutual settlement between the complainant and the accused, they said that Gursewak used to take part in ‘anti-establishment’ protests.

However, four days after the first report, the police released another one stating that Gursewak Singh bore a good moral character and no criminal case was pending against him.

The SDM allegedly took into consideration the first report sent by the police and “recommended” some other candidate for the post of numberdar.

Now, Gursewak on October 8 complained against the contradictory police reports to the SC/ST Commission, which issued a notice to senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Goel and sought a response within seven days.

The SSP has marked the inquiry to Raikot deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sukhraj Singh.

Raikot DSP Sukhraj Singh said he has launched an investigation.

“Facts are being and verified and I will file the report to senior superintendent of police (SSP) after completion,” he added.

‘HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH CRIMINAL CASE’

On the ‘negative’ report filed by the Raikot police, Gursewak said he had nothing to do with the criminal case which the police had mentioned in the report.

“The FIR which the police mentioned in the report was lodged against one Amandeep and his unidentified accomplices following the complaint of Deepak Chand of Mohalla Aggarwal in Raikot. Police would have arrested me if I was involved in the case,” he added.

He further alleged that some politicians “wanted to appoint their man as numberdar following which they made police to issue a false report”.

Gursewak claimed that he had passed the written test in first division by scoring 9 out of 10 marks. “I have passed Class 12 and have worked as a typist. The SDM in his report has recommended Charan Das as numberdar, who scored just one mark out of 10 in the written test. He is just Class-5 pass,” he alleged.

When contacted, sub-inspector Amarjit Singh, Raikot City SHO, said a case was registered against Gursewak Singh, but the FIR was quashed by the Punjab and Haryana HC. He added that they had seen Gursewak Singh participating in protests held against government.

