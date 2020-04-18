e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Rain, strong winds lash parts of Delhi, Noida

Rain, strong winds lash parts of Delhi, Noida

cities Updated: Apr 18, 2020 19:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Heavy rain and lightning seen near Akshardham temple in New Delhi on April 18. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
Heavy rain and lightning seen near Akshardham temple in New Delhi on April 18. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
         

Heavy rain, accompanied by strong winds, hit many parts of Delhi and the neighbouring Noida on Saturday evening.

The city recorded a maximum of 37.3 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, and a minimum of 22.6 degrees Celsius.

The weather station at Palam recorded a maximum of 38.4 degrees Celsius, the highest in the city.

Humidity levels oscillated between 36 and 58 per cent.

Some areas in Delhi received heavy showers.

The city’s air quality index recorded at 4pm was 98, which falls in the satisfactory category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

On Friday too, light rain brought down the temperature in Delhi.

The weatherman has predicted a partly cloudy sky and thunder on Sunday.

tags
top news
3 jawans killed in attack on CRPF in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore
3 jawans killed in attack on CRPF in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore
Govt tweaks FDI rules to guard domestic firms. Thank you, tweets Rahul Gandhi
Govt tweaks FDI rules to guard domestic firms. Thank you, tweets Rahul Gandhi
Rain, strong winds lash parts of Delhi, Noida
Rain, strong winds lash parts of Delhi, Noida
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi increases to 76
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi increases to 76
Hasmukh review: Vir Das kills a promising idea
Hasmukh review: Vir Das kills a promising idea
Can’t see his aggression in modern game: Inzamam names iconic batsman
Can’t see his aggression in modern game: Inzamam names iconic batsman
Lockdown 2.0 cuts India’s fuel demand to 50% in first half of April
Lockdown 2.0 cuts India’s fuel demand to 50% in first half of April
Covid in MP: Health Incharge on high death rates, 95 colleagues ill
Covid in MP: Health Incharge on high death rates, 95 colleagues ill
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities