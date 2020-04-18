Rain, strong winds lash parts of Delhi, Noida

cities

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 19:23 IST

Heavy rain, accompanied by strong winds, hit many parts of Delhi and the neighbouring Noida on Saturday evening.

The city recorded a maximum of 37.3 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, and a minimum of 22.6 degrees Celsius.

The weather station at Palam recorded a maximum of 38.4 degrees Celsius, the highest in the city.

Humidity levels oscillated between 36 and 58 per cent.

Some areas in Delhi received heavy showers.

The city’s air quality index recorded at 4pm was 98, which falls in the satisfactory category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

On Friday too, light rain brought down the temperature in Delhi.

The weatherman has predicted a partly cloudy sky and thunder on Sunday.