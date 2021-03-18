Amid Covid-19 surge, Jharkhand to run campaign against those not wearing mask
Amid the increasing Covid-19 cases, the Jharkhand health department on Thursday directed all district officials to start a special campaign to check those who are not wearing masks and take action against them.
According to the Union health ministry, there are 599 active cases in Jharkhand whereas 1,19,160 people have recovered from the disease till now. 90 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry's update on Thursday morning.
"The death toll due to Covid-19 in the state now stands at 1,094," the ministry said.
Overall, India registered 35,871 fresh cases and 172 related deaths in the last 24 hours.
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the chief ministers and asked them to take measures in order to check the spread of growing Covid-19 cases.
