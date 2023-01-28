Five including doctor couple die in fire at hospital in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad

Five persons including a doctor couple have died in an early morning blaze at a private hospital near Bank More in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, police said on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Dr Vikas Hazra and Dr Prema Hazra, their domestic help and two other relatives, said Sanjeev Kumar, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Dhanbad.

“The fire occurred around 2am on the top floor of the building which was the residential portion of the doctor couple. Fire tender were rushed in and fire fighters managed to restrict fire on the second floor. None of the patients in the hospital in the lower floors were affected. All have been shifted to another hospital,” added Kumar.

The SSP said the exact cause of the fire is being established. The fire reportedly spread from one of the store rooms on the second floor of the three-storey building.

Meanwhile, the state’s health minister Banna Gupta has ought a report from the Dhanbad deputy commissioner (DC).

“The minister has expressed condolence over the death of the doctor couple and others. He has directed the Dhanbad DC to send a report over the fire incident at the hospital besides providing all necessary help to the affected people,” Gupta’s office said in a statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON