Jharkhand bypolls: Cong's Shilpi Neha Tirkey wins Mandar by over 23,000 votes
Congress candidate Shilpi Neha Tirkey won the by-election to Jharkhand's Mandar seat on Sunday, defeating her nearest rival, BJP's Gangotri Kujur, by a margin of 23,517 votes, an official said.
Shilpi Neha, the daughter of former legislator Bandhu Tirkey and also supported by the ruling JMM-led coalition, secured a total of 95,062 votes and gave credit to the people of Mandar for her success. Kujur bagged a total of 71,545 votes, the official said.
AIMIM-backed Independent candidate Dev Kumar Dhan occupied the third slot with 22,395 votes.
Over 61 per cent of 3.5 lakh voters exercised their franchise in the election held on June 23.
The by-poll was necessitated after the disqualification of Bandhu Tirkey as an MLA in the wake of his conviction in a corruption case.
-
Don’t make Agnipath prestige issue, scrap scheme: Pratibha Singh to Union govt
State Congress president Pratibha Singh on Sunday urged the government to not make 'Agnipath' a prestige issue and roll back the short-term recruitment scheme, which has sparked nationwide protests. “The scheme – which envisages recruitment of personnel below officer rank in the army, air force, and navy for four years, including six months training – is neither in the interest of the country nor the army,” the Mandi MP said.
-
Wastewater reuse system to be set up at Lavale village
The Symbiosis International University, through the Department of Science and Technology and European Union-funded action and research project, will set up a water disinfection system and nature-based treated wastewater reuse for agriculture in Lavale village. The project also aims to better monitor water pollution levels in real-time mode.
-
Maharashtra crisis: Another Sena minister en route to Guwahati, may join rebels
Another Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra cabinet minister for higher and technical education Uday Samant has gone incommunicado on Sunday and is reportedly on Uday Samant's way to Guwahati from Surat to join the rebel group. Far, state cabinet ministers Gulabrao Patil, Dada Bhuse, Sandipan Bhumre, and ministers of state Shamburaje Desai and Abdul Sattar (all Shiv Sena) have joined the camp of rebels.
-
Man arrested in Pune for raping 22-year-old colleague
A 32-year-old man working in a multinational IT company based in Hinjewadi was arrested for allegedly raping a 22-year-old colleague at his residence on two occasions. The incidents took place on June 6 and June 10 this year. The accused called the complainant at his residence to complete office work on June 6. On 25 June, again the accused called her to his apartment. However, this time, she decided to lodge a police complaint.
-
Your Space: Devotees impressed by arrangements during Wari
The palkhis of Sant Tukaram Maharaj and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj graced Pune after two years. Devotees share their experiences regarding police arrangement, civic facilities, traffic situation and security measures as thousands of warkaris and faithful take part in the annual pilgrimage. Police go the extra mile I felt depressed for the two years that I could not meet 'Mauli' who is my saviour. I am now overjoyed that Wari is happening this year.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics