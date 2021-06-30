Jharkhand CM says 30 minors rescued from being trafficked to Delhi

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday said that as many as 30 minor girls and boys were rescued last week owing to the steps taken by the state government to end human trafficking and migrant workers’ exploitation, news agency PTI reported.

In a statement, Soren explained that on June 24, a crackdown by the state police department led to the rescue of 30 children from the Ranchi railway station and Birsa Munda airport. “They were being trafficked to Delhi,” the chief minister added, as reported by PTI.

Soren further stated that his government is providing ₹2,000 per month to trafficking survivors towards living expenses until they “attain 18 years of age.” He added that besides the financial aid, the girls would get free education and vocational training that would enable them to become independent.

Soren said that a proposal has been given for the setting up of an anti-human trafficking unit, especially in the sensitive regions of the state. Furthermore, women police officers will also be appointed across the state to keep a check on human trafficking in the rural areas. The chief minister stated that the government will soon come up with a detailed plan to rehabilitate children whose parents have succumbed to Covid-19.

Addressing the issue of migrant workers, who suffered severely during the nationwide lockdown last year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Soren said that his government was concerned about the workers’ welfare.

According to the PTI report, the chief minister pointed out that despite the pandemic-induced migration crisis, the state has handled the matter sensitively. He said earlier this month his government ensured the safe return of Jharkhand-based migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district. “Thirty migrant labourers including women and children were brought back to Jharkhand,” he added.

Interestingly, earlier this month, a skill mapping of 250,056 migrant labourers, who returned home to Jharkhand, showed that 177,186 or 70 per cent of the returnees are skilled labourers, while the rest 72,871 are unskilled workers, according to the state government’s assessment. The mapping was done on Soren’s instructions with the aim for the government to provide them with jobs as per their skills.