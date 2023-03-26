Member of banned outfit TSPC held following gunfight in Jharkhand

A member of the banned outfit — Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) — was arrested following a gunfight between security forces and the outfit on the Ranchi-Hazaribag border, police said on Sunday. The SSP said that many rounds of bullets were fired from both the sides. (iStock)

The gunfight occurred at Dumaro forest on Saturday night after Hazaribag and Ranchi police carried out a joint operation against the TSPC member, who had assembled to execute a big attack plan for levy, Ranchi, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishor Kausal said.

He said, "The arrested TSPC member identified as Shankar Mahto, was taken by the Hazaribag police for further interrogation."

The SSP said that many rounds of bullets were fired from both the sides. However, no injury or casualty was reported in the gunfight. Two bikes, two tiffin boxes and other items were recovered from the place of occurrence, he said.