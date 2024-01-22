Over 50k youth employed in pvt sector in recent months: Jharkhand CM Soren

Underlining that the state government has taken several decisions to promote employment and self-employment for locals within the state, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren said on Saturday that over 50,000 youths have been employed in the private sector in recent months. Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren said on Saturday that over 50,000 youths have been employed in the private sector (HT Photo)

Addressing the gathering at Rozgar Mela at Khelgaon, where appointment letters were distributed to 2,500 skilled youths in apparel manufacturing units in and around the state capital, Soren said his government was running several schemes for the benefit of the youth.

“After coming up with an improved industrial policy, we associated the textile industry with it. Adhering to our new law to provide 75 per cent of jobs to locals, private entities have employed several youths. In the past one and a half years, we have distributed appointment letters to over 50,000 youths within the state,” said Soren.

Stating that pressure on the government is building to create jobs due to wrong policies of the Centre has curtailed recruitment in banks and defence, Soren said his government was making arrangements even for the state’s workforce working outside.

“We brought back our workers home by road, train, and even by air during the Covid-19 pandemic. We have put in place a system where migrant workers could register complaints in times of crisis. We recently rescued around 26 girls from Karnataka, and now they are getting jobs locally,” said Soren.

Officials said of the 2,500 youths who received offer letters on Monday, 95 per cent are from Jharkhand, and 80 per cent are women.

Sharing her experience, Sunima Kumari, a resident of Gumla who used to work in Tamil Nadu, said she was happy to have a job within the state.

“We faced several challenges ranging from language problems to food. I thank the authorities that I have now got a job with Arvind Textiles in Ranchi,” said Kumari. Another man, Arvind Linda, who used to work in Ahmedabad, said he was happy he got a supervisor’s job in Ranchi.