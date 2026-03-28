Soren to begin Assam election campaign with rally in Gossaigaon assembly

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren would kickstart the campaign of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) for the Assam assembly elections addressing a rally in Gossaigaon constituency in Kokrajhar district today, people aware of the development said on Friday. Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren. (HT File)

The JMM is making it electoral debut in the north-eastern state, and has fielded candidates in 21 seats of the 126-memner Assam assembly. In Jharkhand, JMM chief Hemant Soren leads the JMM-Congress-RJD combine INDIA bloc goverment. However, in Assam, Soren decided to go solo looking for an expansion of his party outside Jharkhand.

Party insiders said the chief minister, who is set to reach Guwahati by Friday night, and would stay in the state for few days campaigning in different constituencies.

“The chief minister would be in Guwahati by Friday night. He will be holding meetings besides addressing a rally in Gossaigaon at around 3pm before returning to Guwahati,” a senior JMM leader stationed in Assam said.

The JMM had issued a list of 21 star campaigners led by Hemant Soren and his wife and member of legislative assembly Kalpana Soren. “Kalpana Soren would also be joining the campaign trail subsequently,” a party leader said.

The JMM has been preparing for the Assam polls for a long time. People familiar with the matter said that a team of senior JMM leaders, including two ministers in the Jharkhand government, Chamra Linda and Deepka Birua, as well as Lok Sabha member Vijay Hansdak, has been working in Assam for the past two months to prepare the groundwork for the elections.