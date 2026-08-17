Youth held for issuing death threat to CM Soren

The Ranchi police arrested a man named Vishwajeet Kumar, a resident of Bokaro district, for allegedly issuing a death threat against Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren. The arrest was made following highly provocative and objectionable remarks made by the accused during an ongoing student-led agitation in the state capital.

A police official close to the matter informed Hindustan Times on Sunday saying the youth was detained on Friday morning and after primary investigation he was booked.

“The incident occurred at the Jaipal Singh Munda stadium in Ranchi on Friday. He was first detained and after a primary investigation, he was booked under several BNS sections,” the police official said.

“While interacting with and addressing the protesting crowd, Kumar allegedly targeted the CM, making highly offensive statements and issuing an explicit threat to his life. A video of the confrontation subsequently went viral on social media platforms, drawing immediate attention from security agencies and local communities,” the police official added.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Kotwali police station, Sanoj Choudhary, confirmed the arrest saying he claimed to be associated with Bajrang Dal.

“The youth claimed himself to be associated with Bajrang Dal,” OC Choudhary said. Ranchi chief of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Kailash Keshri, did not confirm the fact. “None of the Bajrang Dal workers is going to the place where students’ agitation is going one,” he said.