YouTuber arrested for airing derogatory content involving Jharkhand CM: Police

The Jharkhand Police on Monday arrested Tipu Khan, host of a YouTube Channel Bhaukal TV, for uploading a video containing derogatory content against state chief minister Hemant Soren, state assembly speaker Rabindranath Mahto and drinking water and sanitation department Mithilesh Thakur. The host of a YouTube Channel Bhaukal TV, was arrested in Garhwa. (Representative file image)

Tipu Khan, host of a YouTube Channel Bhaukal TV, was arrested in Garhwa, about 200km from the state capital, officials said.

Garhwa superintendent of police (SP) Anjani Kumar Jha said the accused has been booked under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act besides the relevant section of the IPC and IT sections “as the content accused aired was highly objectionable, insulting, derogatory and full of acrimony and castiest.”

He said the action was taken on the basis of an FIR (first information report) registered by a resident of Ranka block at Ranka police station.

“Accused is a graduate and primary investigation suggests that it was the first time he uploaded such a video,” he said.

Another police official added that they are ascertaining the number of people the video was forwarded to.

Another police official said it is also being ascertained how many persons forwarded this malicious content with the intent to assassinate the character and image of the persons concerned.

On July 29, JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey had also registered an FIR in this connection at Argora police station in the state capital and demanded action against those involved in production and uploading of the video.

Apart from this, he had also sought police intervention to stop further circulation of the video in public interest.

Pandey said the YouTuber’s video was based on wrong statements, evidence and was an attempt to spoil the harmony of the state.