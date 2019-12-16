Rape of Class 2 student by Class 10 boy in Beas school triggers protest; national highway blocked near Amritsar

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 12:15 IST

Hundreds of protesters on Monday held a demonstration against the authorities of a private convent co-educational school in Beas, 40 km from Amritsar, over the alleged sexual assault of a Class 2 girl by a student of Class 10 last week.

Demanding the registration of a criminal case against the authorities, the protesters sat on dharna outside Sacred Heart Public School on National Highway-1 that connects Amritsar with Delhi and other major towns of Punjab, leading to a traffic jam. Police were trying to divert traffic through link roads in the area.

The traffic jam on National Highway-1 due to the protest outside the school, which is located along the road. Traffic has been diverted through link roads in the area. ( HT Photo )

Beas town also observed a shutdown to express solidarity with the protesters against the school authorities for their failure to prevent the crime and forcing the victim’s parents not to report the incident to the police.

“The 8-year-old girl complained of pain in the stomach and private parts to her mother. She told her mother about the Class 10 student, who is also a minor. The mother lodged a complaint at the Beas police station and a case was registered under Section 376 (punishment of rape) of the IPC and Section 8 of POCSO Act,” a police official said.

The accused has been arrested. He was produced in juvenile court in Amritsar.

“The school authorities forced the victim’s parents not to lodge the police complaint. The victim’s family is poor and left the place for an undisclosed location,” a woman protester, whose child is studying at the school, said.

Expressing concern about the safety of children, another protester demanded the arrest of the principal for negligence.

“A girl student committed suicide in the school five years ago. She was also a victim of rape. The matter was not reported to the police due to the influence of the school,” she added.

Several social organisations joined the protest by parents of other children studying at the school, which is affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education.

The school management is not willing to comment on the issue.