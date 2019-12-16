e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 16, 2019
Home / Chandigarh / Rape of Class 2 student by Class 10 boy in Beas school triggers protest; national highway blocked near Amritsar

Rape of Class 2 student by Class 10 boy in Beas school triggers protest; national highway blocked near Amritsar

chandigarh Updated: Dec 16, 2019 12:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Protesters holding a dharna on Monday in front of Sacred Heart Convent School in Beas, 40 km from Amritsar, where a Class 2 student was allegedly raped by a Class 10 boy. They demanded action against the school authorities for negligence.
Protesters holding a dharna on Monday in front of Sacred Heart Convent School in Beas, 40 km from Amritsar, where a Class 2 student was allegedly raped by a Class 10 boy. They demanded action against the school authorities for negligence. (HT Photo)
         

Hundreds of protesters on Monday held a demonstration against the authorities of a private convent co-educational school in Beas, 40 km from Amritsar, over the alleged sexual assault of a Class 2 girl by a student of Class 10 last week.

Demanding the registration of a criminal case against the authorities, the protesters sat on dharna outside Sacred Heart Public School on National Highway-1 that connects Amritsar with Delhi and other major towns of Punjab, leading to a traffic jam. Police were trying to divert traffic through link roads in the area.

The traffic jam on National Highway-1 due to the protest outside the school, which is located along the road. Traffic has been diverted through link roads in the area.
The traffic jam on National Highway-1 due to the protest outside the school, which is located along the road. Traffic has been diverted through link roads in the area. ( HT Photo )

Beas town also observed a shutdown to express solidarity with the protesters against the school authorities for their failure to prevent the crime and forcing the victim’s parents not to report the incident to the police.

“The 8-year-old girl complained of pain in the stomach and private parts to her mother. She told her mother about the Class 10 student, who is also a minor. The mother lodged a complaint at the Beas police station and a case was registered under Section 376 (punishment of rape) of the IPC and Section 8 of POCSO Act,” a police official said.

The accused has been arrested. He was produced in juvenile court in Amritsar.

“The school authorities forced the victim’s parents not to lodge the police complaint. The victim’s family is poor and left the place for an undisclosed location,” a woman protester, whose child is studying at the school, said.

Expressing concern about the safety of children, another protester demanded the arrest of the principal for negligence.

“A girl student committed suicide in the school five years ago. She was also a victim of rape. The matter was not reported to the police due to the influence of the school,” she added.

Several social organisations joined the protest by parents of other children studying at the school, which is affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education.

The school management is not willing to comment on the issue.

tags
top news
After Jamia, Nadwa in Lucknow erupts in protest over citizenship law
After Jamia, Nadwa in Lucknow erupts in protest over citizenship law
Let rioting stop, says Chief Justice on crackdown on Jamia, AMU protesters
Let rioting stop, says Chief Justice on crackdown on Jamia, AMU protesters
Mamata to hold rally against citizenship law amid protests across the state
Mamata to hold rally against citizenship law amid protests across the state
Scared, angry, confused: Assam struggling to find a fine balance
Scared, angry, confused: Assam struggling to find a fine balance
Selection mistake? 3 reasons why India lost 1st ODI in Chennai
Selection mistake? 3 reasons why India lost 1st ODI in Chennai
Sedan over SUVs: Why Tesla’s Model 3 is trouncing big E-boys from Jaguar, Audi
Sedan over SUVs: Why Tesla’s Model 3 is trouncing big E-boys from Jaguar, Audi
People watching on TV can’t dictate on-field game: Kohli on Jadeja run out
People watching on TV can’t dictate on-field game: Kohli on Jadeja run out
The Big Picture | Why is the Northeast angry?
The Big Picture | Why is the Northeast angry?
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mamata BanerjeeJamia Milia Islamia UniversityAishwarya Raicitizenship lawRishabh PantAmitabh BachchanICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News