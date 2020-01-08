Realtors seek revision in price of affordable housing

cities

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 22:06 IST

Gurugram Realtors in the city have called for a revision in the price of affordable housing units in view of the increase in the cost of inputs, particularly construction material and labour. The developers said that the price, fixed at ₹4,000 per square foot in 2014, is yet to be revised and is burdening them.

Apart from this, city-based developers also raised several other issues pertaining to the realty sector during the pre-budget consultative meeting, chaired by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar at the PWD rest house on Wednesday.

Pradeep Aggarwal, chairman, affordable housing council, Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry (ASSOCHAM), an industry body said that the government needs to devise a mechanism so that rising input costs are factored into the pricing. “We have asked the government to look into this matter so that affordable housing can remain viable. The issue of providing car parks for affordable home buyers and reduction in licence renewal fees have also been sought. We hope things will improve,” he said.

Developers said that after hearing these issues, the CM assured them that the government will look into the matter and find a possibility of linking the price of the houses with the annual wholesale price index (WPI).

The developers also asked the government to ensure that land for 24-metre roads in new Gurugram is acquired on a priority, as basic infrastructure is non-existent due to the absence of these roads. “Several projects could not offer possession due to non-construction of these 24-metre wide roads. Integrated development of sectors, including services, is also hampered due to non-development of these roads,” Praveen Jain, vice-chairman, Naredco.

The developers also raised the issue of encroachment of land meant for roads and illegal constructions.

The chief minister asked the department of town and country planning to conduct a detailed feasibility survey on the basis of which final plan would be created to ensure that these roads are built, said DTCP officials.

The developers also sought a waiver of interest on pending external development charges and also asked the state government to withdraw the proposed hike in circle rates.

Khattar asked the developers to check their records and make the payments at the earliest. He, however, asked the developers to register their objections over circle rates with the Gurugram administration in writing by January 10.