River Connect Campaign gets boost from Scottish businesswoman

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 22:17 IST

AGRA The River Connect Campaign, which is being run by environmentalist Brij Khandelwal for the last four years to clean and protect the Yamuna in Agra, has got a boost from a Scottish businesswoman.

Chief executive officer (CEO) of PG Papers, Scotland, Poonam Gupta, has come forward to aid the efforts of the campaign by providing new cleaning technology.

Poonam, 42, who is known as ‘paper woman’ across the world, was recently in India with a small delegation to promote business relationships between the two countries. She met environmentalists and river activists and came to know about the plight of river Yamuna.

Convener of the River Connect Campaign, Brij Khandelwal, who was among the experts to meet her said, “Poonam has assured to help our campaign with new cleaning technology by the end of this year.”

While talking to environmentalists and river activists, she said, “Ganga, Yamuna and Taj Mahal are the faces of India. Ganga is being ensured conservation by the government and the Supreme Court has been issuing orders to conserve Taj Mahal, but Yamuna is often left out in the mix here. Now, when I am coming back to India with the aim of cleaning ground water and rivers here, Yamuna is my top priority.”

Speaking about the support from the authorities she said, “We have received tremendous encouragement and support from Haryana government and we hope that similar support we will be getting from state like Uttar Pradesh as well in this endeavour.”

According Khandelwal, Poonam will be commencing the task of cleaning and purification of rivers in India in the coming months. She will be back in India with a proper delegation in early November.

The Scottish businesswoman has been on the better side of globe since 2017, when she was felicitated with Office of the Order of The British Empire (OBE) for her contributions to charity and business field. She and her husband have also worked for the conservation of Asiatic elephants in the past.

