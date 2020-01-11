e-paper
Saturday, Jan 11, 2020
SAD to meet guv seeking probe into power purchase by govt

cities Updated: Jan 11, 2020 22:23 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The core committee of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday resolved to meet Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore on January 15 to demand an independent inquiry into recent power purchases being made by the Congress government.

The core committee said the Capt Amarinder Singh-led Congress government had shown deliberate laxity to give a benefit of ₹3,000 crore to private thermal plant managements and a coal company by putting up a weak defence in cases filed by them against Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).

It was also decided that a delegation of party leaders will meet Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday to take up issues, including befitting observation of the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur, commuting Balwant Singh Rajoana’s death sentence to life and his release from jail and asking Pakistan to ensure safety and security of Sikhs and Sikh shrines in Pakistan.

Two committees were also formed to look into betrayal of promises made to all sections of society by the Congress government and to look into cases of repression of the SAD-BJP workers. It was also decided that SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal will hold meetings with district presidents at headquarters as well as interact with circle delegates at the constituency level.

