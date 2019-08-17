Safdurjung and Humayun tombs to stay open till 9 pm

cities

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 21:42 IST

New Delhi

The timings of two of Delhi’s well-known monuments, Safdurjung’s Tomb and Humayun’s Tomb, have extended from 6 pm till 9 pm from Friday.

While Humayun’s Tomb saw six visitors on Friday evening, four people visited Safdurjung’s tomb. The decision to extend their timings was announced by the union culture ministry in July.

“We are expecting more visitors over the weekend and from next week. We will inform the public about the extended timings through the websites of ASI and the tourism department. This apart, the websites of our ticketing portals such as Yatra.com and BookMyShow will have the updated timings,” said N K Pathak, Superintending Archaeologist of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Delhi circle said.

Safdurjung’s tomb underwent complete illumination in July this year. The dome of Humayun’s tomb, on the other hand, was lit up in September 2018.

“We increased the number of security guards in both monuments and ensured that the entry of public is restricted up to a particular area only,” said Pathak.

Pathak said the public will not be allowed in every corner of the monument in the evening hours since it would be difficult to ensure everyone has left before the closing hours. “The best view of the monument is from the gate itself,” he said.

In July, Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel had announced that the entry timings at 10 historical monuments across the country would be extended till 9 pm.

The 16th century mausoleum of Mughal emperor Humayun and the 18th century tomb of Safdurjung, a prime minister in the Mughal court, were two monuments from Delhi that were selected for the extended timings.

The ASI is presently carrying out illumination work in Qutub Minar and Tughalaqabad Fort, both of which are also expected to be remain open till late hours.

First Published: Aug 17, 2019 21:42 IST