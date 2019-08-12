SBI’s currency chest in Sangli under water, says top govt official

pune

The State Bank of India’s (SBI) currency chest at its Sangli main branch, Ganpati peth, is under water with no available information on the amount of cash submerged, Pune divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said here on Monday.

“We have come to know that the currency chest of SBI’s main branch in Sangli is underwater. Right now, we don’t know how much cash was kept in it and what is the status of that cash,” Mhaisekar said. No official from SBI, Sangli was available for comment at the time of going to press.

The Pune divisional commissioner, who is incharge of Sangli and four other districts, said steps are being taken to normalise banking operations in flood-hit Sangli and Kolhapur districts.

As of Monday, 313 of the 647 ATMs (automated teller machines) in the two districts had become operational. “ATMs have been refilled with at least ₹25 crore,” he said.

He said that firm steps are being taken to prevent black marketing of goods and inspection teams are being rushed the moment any complaint is received. Government officials have been instructed to take suo motto action against the offenders.

Banks have been advised to assist customers in the event of loss of passbooks or cheque books, Mhaisekar said, adding that adequate steps are being taken to ensure there is no cash shortage in the districts and there is no shortage of funds for relief work.

