School bus gets stuck in Bengaluru drain amid heavy rain, second incident in a day | Watch

A school bus reportedly stuck on a deteriorated road in Bengaluru today after the city braced heavy rainfall over the last few days. In the video released by PTI, a JCB machine is seen trying to push the bus out of the stormwater drain, while residents overlook the efforts.(X Video grab/@PTI_News)

The incident took place near Skanda Moksh Society in Bangalore's Panathur-Balagere area, where a school bus stuck in mud after one of its wheels jammed into an under-construction stormwater drain, reported NDTV.

In the video released by PTI, a JCB machine is seen trying to push the bus out of the stormwater drain, while residents overlook the efforts.

This incident comes hours after a school minivan got stuck in an open drain on Friday morning.

Last week, a bus carrying around 20 children narrowly avoided toppling on the same Panathur-Balagere road which stands severely damaged.

The vehicle got stuck in a large crater filled with slush, forcing a dramatic rescue through the back door, with no injuries reported.

A video and several images of the incident, which surfaced on social media, have sparked outrage among residents, who pointed out the irony that this very stretch was inspected by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar just a few months ago.

The Panathur–Balagere road, located in East Bengaluru, has long been a nightmare for commuters. Known for its craters, uneven surface and waterlogging, it has become nearly impassable during rains. With rapid growth in the surrounding areas like Varthur, Bellandur and Sarjapur, traffic volumes have soared, however road upgrades haven’t taken place.

The city has been grappling with a growing number of such incidents, as rapid urbanisation continues to outpace planning. Several parts of Bengaluru face regular flooding, dug-up roads, unfinished civic works and traffic gridlocks, especially during monsoon season.

“To solve the problem of potholes in Bengaluru, contractors have been given a deadline to close potholes by November. Since a clean Bengaluru and smooth traffic are our goals,” deputy CM of Karnataka DK Shivakumar wrote on his official X handle on Wednesday adding that GBA will get rid of all potholes across the city as soon as possible.