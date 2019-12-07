Self-immolation by Panchkula girl: Unknown person booked for driving her to suicide

cities

Updated: Dec 07, 2019 01:38 IST

A day after a 15-year-old girl killed herself through self-immolation at a Sector-7 park, the police on Friday booked unidentified accused for abetting her suicide.

A Class 10 student at a private school in Sector 11, Panchkula, the girl had set herself on fire around 8pm on Thursday. Having suffered over 90% burns, she succumbed to her injuries later in the night at PGIMER, Chandigarh. She was the only child of her parents.

The girl’s mobile phone, bus tickets to Manali and those of Chandigarh to Panchkula were found in her bag, besides some medicines and a knife.

Without naming anyone, the girl’s father, in his complaint to the police, alleged that an unidentified person misled his daughter and drove her to suicide.

BOY’S INVOLVEMENT SUSPECTED

Following his complaint, police are suspecting involvement of a boy with whom the girl was in contact.

“Her call records suggest that she was in contact with someone in Mumbai. The cyber cell team is digging further into the call records and mobile locations for more clarity,” said a police official, privy to the investigation.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Kamal Deep Goyal said, “The girl’s mobile phone was recovered from the spot. The cyber cell is trying to unlock it to gain access to her Facebook and WhatsApp contents for more details.”

GIRL WAS IN SHIMLA ON WEDNESDAY

The DCP said the last location of the girl’s mobile phone, before it was switched off on Wednesday night, was in Shimla. “She had left the house on Wednesday afternoon, and appears to have been in Shimla at night. A visiting card of a Shimla hotel was also recovered from her bag. A police team has been sent there to check the hotel records and CCTV footage for more clarity,” he added.

Police said after returning to Chandigarh, she switched on her phone, and took a bus from the Sector 43 bus stand to the housing board light point, from where she headed to the park in Sector 7.

FATHER HAD DROPPED HER HOME AFTER SCHOOL

The girl’s father told the police that he dropped his daughter home from school around 11am on Wednesday. “When my wife and I returned from work in the evening, our daughter was not home. She was normally away at her tuition classes at that time, so we didn’t consider anything amiss. But when she did not return at the usual time, we contacted her tutor, who revealed that she didn’t attend the classes on Wednesday,” he said.

After multiple attempts to contact her, the girl finally answered her phone around 7.30pm and said she would return home soon, before disconnecting the call.

“We waited for another 20 minutes, and called her again, but her mobile phone was switched off,” said the distraught father.

The family then approached the Dhakoli police post, where a missing person’s DDR was lodged.

The parents also visited the girl’s school on Thursday morning, but did not get any details about her whereabouts. On Thursday night, they got information from police that she had set herself on fire.

On the father’s complaint, a case under Section 305 (abetment of suicide of child or insane person) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 5 police station.