e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Sex racket busted at Amritsar spa, 2 Uzbek women among 12 arrested

Sex racket busted at Amritsar spa, 2 Uzbek women among 12 arrested

cities Updated: Jul 24, 2020 20:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

AMRITSAR With the arrest of 12 people, three women and nine men, the police claimed to have busted a sex racket being run in at a spa centre on Mall Road here on Thursday night. Two Uzbek women were among those arrested from Svain Thai Spa Centre whose manager, identified by police as Taaz, is absconding.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP-North), Sarabjit Singh, said, “Sadar station house officer (SHO) Parveen Kumar got a tip off that a sex racket is being run at the spa centre taken on lease by Taaz. A team led by the SHO raided the spa on Thursday night and made the arrests.”

“The uzbek women had come to India on work visas. The men are residents of Amritsar and Tarn Taran. All the accused are in their late 20s. The manager was not present on the spot,” said the ACP.

The police have also registered a case under sections 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 of the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act, 1956, against the 12 accused and the manager at Civil Lines police station.

“Also, the accused have been booked under sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of Indian Penal Code as they were operating the spa centre during the Covid-19 lockdown in violation of the norms. The accused were produced in a court and sent in judicial custody. Efforts are being made to nab the manager,” he said.

top news
Cong MLAs end protest at Raj Bhawan, Gehlot to chair cabinet meet tonight
Cong MLAs end protest at Raj Bhawan, Gehlot to chair cabinet meet tonight
‘No bouncers are guarding us, nor are we ill or crying’: MLA in Pilot camp
‘No bouncers are guarding us, nor are we ill or crying’: MLA in Pilot camp
Restriction on domestic flights to remain in effect till November 24
Restriction on domestic flights to remain in effect till November 24
At border talks with China, India puts focus on ‘complete’ disengagement at LAC
At border talks with China, India puts focus on ‘complete’ disengagement at LAC
Mike Pompeo sets agenda for a new Cold War with China. Russia will be key
Mike Pompeo sets agenda for a new Cold War with China. Russia will be key
Rahul Gandhi should either take charge or get out of the way, writes Barkha Dutt
Rahul Gandhi should either take charge or get out of the way, writes Barkha Dutt
‘I’m excited and Looking forward to see MS Dhoni play again’
‘I’m excited and Looking forward to see MS Dhoni play again’
Explained | Covid voice test, radio detection: India-Israel’s big tech push
Explained | Covid voice test, radio detection: India-Israel’s big tech push
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In