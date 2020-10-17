e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 17, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Shaurya Chakra awardee killing: Family given security; 1 member to get govt job

Shaurya Chakra awardee killing: Family given security; 1 member to get govt job

The family has been also been demanding the arrest of the accused at the earliest.

cities Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 15:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Tarn Taram
         

Tarn Taran With the Punjab government agreeing to demands of the grieving family of Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh Sandhu, 55, of a government job to one of them and reinstated their security cover, decks were cleared for Sandhu’s cremation.

SDM Rajesh Sharma, said, “A report on a family member eligible for a government job will be sent to the government on Monday. Security had been provided to the family, and a letter on this has also been handed over to them.”

He added that cremation would be held as per protocol applicable for a Shaurya Chakra awardee. He had got this award for fighting against terrorism in Punjab in the 90s.

He was shot dead by two bike-borne men at his residence, on the premises of the school run by the family, months after his security was withdrawn on the recommendation of Tarn Taran Police. However, his killer fled from after firing gunshots at him and could not be traced till the filing of this report. The family has been also been demanding the arrest of the accused at the earliest.

top news
Jacinda Ardern wins New Zealand election in landmark victory, secures second term
Jacinda Ardern wins New Zealand election in landmark victory, secures second term
China turns Indian proposal on its head, wants de-escalation first and then disengagement
China turns Indian proposal on its head, wants de-escalation first and then disengagement
Mumbai court orders FIR against Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel
Mumbai court orders FIR against Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel
IPL 2020 Live Score: Ben Stokes falls, Royals one down
IPL 2020 Live Score: Ben Stokes falls, Royals one down
Under 800,000 active cases in India for 1st time, experts have a word of caution
Under 800,000 active cases in India for 1st time, experts have a word of caution
In his speech, Nawaz Sharif takes on Imran Khan
In his speech, Nawaz Sharif takes on Imran Khan
Uddhav claimed conspiracy to move Bollywood, Saamana says it’s no cakewalk
Uddhav claimed conspiracy to move Bollywood, Saamana says it’s no cakewalk
MI vs KKR Review and RR vs RCB and DC vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
MI vs KKR Review and RR vs RCB and DC vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In