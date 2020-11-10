e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Shirur police arrest man for stabbing woman in the eye for resisting molestation attack

Shirur police arrest man for stabbing woman in the eye for resisting molestation attack

Victim loses vision of both eyes due to the injuries inflicted by the accused.

pune Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 17:27 IST
Nadeem Inamdar
Nadeem Inamdar
Hindustan Times, Pune
The victim was stabbed in the eye on November 3. She has lost vision of both the eyes due to the injuries inflicted by the accused.
The victim was stabbed in the eye on November 3. She has lost vision of both the eyes due to the injuries inflicted by the accused.(GETTY IMAGES (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY))
         

PUNE The Pune rural police have arrested the accused man who stabbed a 37-year-old woman in the eyes for resisting his molestation attack.

The incident took place on November 3. The victim has lost vision in both the eyes due to the injuries inflicted by the accused.

The crime took place in a village in Shirur taluka of Pune district late on November 3, when the victim had stepped out of her residence to relieve herself in an open ground near her house when an unidentified person tried to sexually molest her. As the woman tried to stop him, he inflicted injuries on both her eyes with a sharp object.

Police inspector Pravin Khanapure said, “They had received a tip-off about the accused from a waiter who worked at a restaurant in the area that a person had shaved off his beard and head and gone missing which alerted the police department.”

The police team formed under the instructions of Pune rural SP Abhinav Deshmukh analysed the CCTV footage in the area and tried to match up the victim in the footage with the description.

The police relayed the information to village security committees and found that the concerned person was operating in Srigonda –Parner belt of Ahmednagar district. “Accordingly, he was picked up by a team of rural police officials after verification of the nature of the complaint made by the complainant and the definition of his personality traits given by the victim,” Khanapure said.

SP Abhinav Deshmukh said, “Efforts of his team led to the arrest of the accused in the case.”

A case under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 307 (attempted murder) of Indian Penal Code was registered based on a complaint lodged by the woman’s 20-year-old daughter at Shirur police station.

top news
Bihar Election 2020: No dispute regarding NDA leader in Bihar, says state BJP chief
Bihar Election 2020: No dispute regarding NDA leader in Bihar, says state BJP chief
Bihar: BJP wins Hajipur, Darbhanga and Keoti, becomes single-largest party
Bihar: BJP wins Hajipur, Darbhanga and Keoti, becomes single-largest party
Bihar Live: Tejasvi Surya congratulates PM Modi ahead of results
Bihar Live: Tejasvi Surya congratulates PM Modi ahead of results
Repeated attempts being made to bring bilateral issues into SCO agenda: PM
Repeated attempts being made to bring bilateral issues into SCO agenda: PM
‘Time to stop blaming EVM’: Karti Chidambaram to Congress doubters
‘Time to stop blaming EVM’: Karti Chidambaram to Congress doubters
UK trying to resolve issue holding up Vijay Mallya’s extradition as quickly as possible
UK trying to resolve issue holding up Vijay Mallya’s extradition as quickly as possible
BioNTech to price Covid-19 vaccine below market rates
BioNTech to price Covid-19 vaccine below market rates
Watch why Donald Trump slammed Covid vaccine breakthrough claim by Pfizer
Watch why Donald Trump slammed Covid vaccine breakthrough claim by Pfizer
trending topics
Bihar Results 2020 LiveHajipur Bihar Result LiveBegusarai Bihar Result 2020 LiveBy-poll Results 2020 live updatesMaharajganj Bihar Result LiveTejashwi Yadav

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In