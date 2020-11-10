Shirur police arrest man for stabbing woman in the eye for resisting molestation attack

pune

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 17:27 IST

PUNE The Pune rural police have arrested the accused man who stabbed a 37-year-old woman in the eyes for resisting his molestation attack.

The incident took place on November 3. The victim has lost vision in both the eyes due to the injuries inflicted by the accused.

The crime took place in a village in Shirur taluka of Pune district late on November 3, when the victim had stepped out of her residence to relieve herself in an open ground near her house when an unidentified person tried to sexually molest her. As the woman tried to stop him, he inflicted injuries on both her eyes with a sharp object.

Police inspector Pravin Khanapure said, “They had received a tip-off about the accused from a waiter who worked at a restaurant in the area that a person had shaved off his beard and head and gone missing which alerted the police department.”

The police team formed under the instructions of Pune rural SP Abhinav Deshmukh analysed the CCTV footage in the area and tried to match up the victim in the footage with the description.

The police relayed the information to village security committees and found that the concerned person was operating in Srigonda –Parner belt of Ahmednagar district. “Accordingly, he was picked up by a team of rural police officials after verification of the nature of the complaint made by the complainant and the definition of his personality traits given by the victim,” Khanapure said.

SP Abhinav Deshmukh said, “Efforts of his team led to the arrest of the accused in the case.”

A case under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 307 (attempted murder) of Indian Penal Code was registered based on a complaint lodged by the woman’s 20-year-old daughter at Shirur police station.