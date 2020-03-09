Shiv Sena leader fired at in Khanna, escapes unhurt

cities

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 21:52 IST

National promoter of Shiv Sena (Punjab) Mahant Kashmir Giri, 50, escaped unhurt after two motorcycle-borne men opened fire at him at his house in Khanna early Monday morning.

It is third such incident in a fortnight when a Shiv Sena leader has been targeted in Ludhiana district.

The assailants have been captured in a CCTV camera installed near Giri’s house in which they can be seen on a motorcycle — one with helmet and another covering his lower face with a cloth. The pillion rider can be seen firing twice from a gun and one of the bullets hit the gate of Giri’s house.

Suspects captured in CCTV cameras on Monday. ( HT PHOTO )

Giri, who is a caretaker of Pracheen Shiv Dwala Mandir near his house at Araiyan Chowk in Khanna, said at around 5.15am, he was walking towards the temple when he noticed the suspects making rounds in the colony. Giri said apprehending threat, he rushed inside the house and bolted the gate. The accused opened fire twice, but he survived unhurt as one of the bullets hit the main gate of the house.

Inspector general of police (Ludhiana range) Jaskaran Singh and Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harpreet Singh reached the spot. The IG said prima facie it appears that the accused were waiting for Giri and did a recce of the area.

Giri is also the ‘rashtriya pracharak’ of Goswami Samaj and runs the Ajoona Akhara. Giri said that he was raising a voice against pro-Khalistan elements and was getting threat calls from international numbers. The police had provided a gunman to Giri only recently after he complained of receiving threats. The policeman deployed for his security was at the temple when shots were fired.

Earlier, he also was provided police security between 2016 and 2018, said Khanna (city 2) SHO inspector Harwinder Singh.

An FIR has been registered against the unidentified suspects under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (act done by several persons with common intention) of the IPC and Arms Act.