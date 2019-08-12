Shut Dombivli RoB for all vehicles by Aug 28: CR to KDMC

cities

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 00:11 IST

Central Railway (CR) has asked the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) to shut the Dombivli rail overbridge (RoB) for all types of vehicles by August 28 to carry out repair works.

A CR official, requesting anonymity, said, “The RoB needs to be repaired as it has been declared unsafe.”

On July 20, heavy vehicles were stopped from plying on the RoB. “The CR has asked us to close the bridge for all types of vehicles by August 28. We have, however, insisted for a fresh study by a consultant to check if the bridge can be used by small vehicles. We will submit a report to the CR before 28,” said an official of KDMC, who did not wish to be named. “We cannot shut the RoB for vehicles as it will affect the traffic movement in the city,” said the official.

This is the second time in three months that the CR has asked the KDMC to shut the RoB after it was declared unsafe by the Indian Institute of Technology – Bombay (IIT-B) on May 20. However, KDMC did not close the RoB but insisted on conducting a separate study to check if small vehicles can ply on RoB.

Meanwhile, Thane traffic police had shut the RoB for heavy vehicles last month by placing signages to divert vehicles. However, with the closure of the Dombivli RoB for heavy vehicles, the roads leading to Thakurli bridge are witnessing heavy traffic congestion.

First Published: Aug 12, 2019 00:11 IST