e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 20, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Six booked for blocking traffic in Ludhiana’s Field Gunj

Six booked for blocking traffic in Ludhiana’s Field Gunj

While four persons were booked for setting up stalls that were blocking traffic movement, two were booked for parking a pick-up truck in the middle of the road.

cities Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 20:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Acting against encroachments impeding traffic movement in Field Gunj and surrounding areas, the Division Number 2 police registered six cases against roadside vendors and pick-up truck drivers.

In the first case, Vijay Kumar of Prem Nagar and Tajinder Singh of Prem Vihar were found selling cloth by stationing a kiosk on Field Gunj Road and obstructing movement of vehicles.

Similarly, Charanjit Singh of Ganesh Nagar was booked for selling shoes by placing a table on the road in Janakpuri area.

Gurlabha Singh of Alamgir Village was also booked for selling valuables by placing a stall on the road and blocking traffic that was heading towards civil hospital.

Besides, Siman Khan of Adarsh Nagar and Ravinder Singh of Gopal Nagar were booked for causing traffic snarls on Tibba Road by placing their pick-up truck in the middle of the road.

“These roads in Field Gunj and Janakpuri are crucial stretches used to rush patients to civil hospital and Christian Medical College and Hospital. Due to Chhath Puja, both areas were witnessing massive rush and to top it all, encroachments and reckless parking of vehicles were causing traffic jams. We made repeated requests, but no heed was paid. So, we decided to take action,” said Division Number 2 SHO Satpal Singh.

top news
No change in foreign secy’s Nepal visit, say officials amid buzz over PM Oli’s future
No change in foreign secy’s Nepal visit, say officials amid buzz over PM Oli’s future
Pfizer, BioNTech plan emergency move to use Covid-19 vaccine in December
Pfizer, BioNTech plan emergency move to use Covid-19 vaccine in December
‘Congress won’t be able to lead India towards a new future’: Delhi CM
‘Congress won’t be able to lead India towards a new future’: Delhi CM
‘Home isolation, plasma therapy helped Delhi battle Covid-19’: Arvind Kejriwal at HTLS 2020
‘Home isolation, plasma therapy helped Delhi battle Covid-19’: Arvind Kejriwal at HTLS 2020
HTLS 2020: Delhi’s Covid fight didn’t start from zero, yet we have done well, says Kejriwal
HTLS 2020: Delhi’s Covid fight didn’t start from zero, yet we have done well, says Kejriwal
Health infrastructure didn’t collapse during Covid-19 peak, says Kejriwal
Health infrastructure didn’t collapse during Covid-19 peak, says Kejriwal
HTLS 2020: Kapil dismisses split-captaincy, says won’t work in our culture
HTLS 2020: Kapil dismisses split-captaincy, says won’t work in our culture
‘Don’t only think about IPL’: Kapil Dev on future of Test cricket l #HTLS2020
‘Don’t only think about IPL’: Kapil Dev on future of Test cricket l #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In