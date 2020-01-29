Stand by Shaheen remark... will remove protesters: Parvesh Verma

cities

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 23:45 IST

West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma spoke to Risha Chitlangia over inflammatory comments that led to his removal from the list of the BJP’s star campaigners in the Delhi elections. Edited excerpts:

The EC ordered that you should be removed from the BJP’s list of star campaigners for saying that protesters at Shaheen Bagh may enter peoples’ home, rape and kill women. Do you regret making that comment?

No, I don’t. In Kashmir, Hindu pandits were in minority and were given a choice either to convert to Islam, leave the valley without their sisters and daughters or die. The types of slogans such as ‘Pakistan zindabad’, ‘Jinnah wali azadi’, ‘Kashmir aur Assam ko alag kar do’ being chanted by protesters at Shaheen Bagh, and the support they have got from Delhi’s chief minister and his deputy, then what else can I say?

Delhi’s law-and-order is with the Centre and directly under Union home minister Amit Shah. Is this not Centre’s failure that it has not been able to clear the road at Shaheen Bagh for 40 days?

They (Centre and Delhi Police) are not using the force as elections are going on in the city. Election is a sensitive time… We were criticised for using force at Jamia Milia Islamia. If force is used now and it leads to riots, then questions will be raised why it was done. When the Prime Minister and home minister have clearly said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is not against Indian Muslims, but Kejriwal is misleading people saying it is against them.

Will there be police action after the elections to remove the protesters?

100%. Once the election is over, the protesters will be removed. They will be given a warning to leave. If they leave, then it is fine. There are lakhs of people who are affected due to the blockade. The government will give them time to vacate the place. If they will not leave, then force will be used.

The BJP started its campaign with development agenda talking about unauthorised colonies, but now Shaheen Bagh is at the centre of BJP’s campaign. The AAP alleges that the BJP is polarising the electorate as they don’t have any real issues?

This has happened ever since the CM and his deputy extended their support to the protesters. AAP MLAs and Congress people are funding it. They are communalising the election. I have always said that Delhi should vote on development. If they have seen any development in the health, education sector, then vote for them. But subsidy in water and electricity is not development, it is a help given by the government.

The MPs visit to schools appears to have backfired as most of the MPs either went to wrong school or raised the wrong issue.

I had invited the CM to come with me. There were kids studying at the building which I had visited. The estate manager showed me the PWD notice that the building has been declared dangerous.

Delhi CM said that BJP doesn’t have a CM face and this is why they have asked 200 MPs to campaign?

He also went to campaign in Punjab, and Goa during assembly elections. AAP doesn’t have anybody else. All the good people have been thrown out of the party…. We have many senior leaders.