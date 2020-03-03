Stuck in Dubai for 6 months, 14 youth return to Amritsar

cities

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 22:07 IST

Fourteen youth, who had been stuck in Dubai for the past six to eight months, returned to India on Tuesday.

As per information, 29 youth from Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, were sent to Dubai to work as security guards in a private company, run by a Pakistani national, by various travel agents. The youth were trapped in the middle-eastern country as the company was not paying salary to them.

Of the 29 youth, 10 were brought back by a charitable trust on February 15 and the remaining 5 will also be brought back by them soon.

“I had paid ₹1.5 lakh to an agent for sending me abroad on a work visa. He suggested me that a Pakistan-based company in Dubai is hiring security guards from India. I came to Dubai, worked for three months for over 15 hours daily but they never paid me salary. Other 28 Indians, who were working with me in the same company for over six months, were also exploited and not given salaries. We even struggled to meet our daily requirements. Then we approached Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust, which helped us return to India,” said Vikaran, one of the victims and a resident of Himachal Pradesh.

SP Singh Oberoi, managing trustee of Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust, who reached Shree Guru Ramdass International Airport to receive them said the youths were trapped Dubai without money, food and accommodation. “Their documents were forged and it was difficult for them to return to India. Our trust helped them reach out to Dubai government. We also arranged their tickets. I appeal to the youth of Punjab not to fall prey to fake or unregistered travel agents,” he said.