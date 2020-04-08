Sukhbir seeks bonus for farmers at all-party meet with PM

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 21:31 IST

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide bonus to farmers for the problems they are facing during the current wheat procurement season in view of the lockdown.

Demanding a relief package for the industry, labour, and augmentation of health facilities in Punjab to combat Covid-19 effectively, the SAD president, who participated in the all-party meeting held by the prime minister through a video conferencing, appreciated PM Modi for the bold and decisive actions taken by him, which, he said, had won praises from one and all.

Sukhbir said there was an urgent need to reduce pressure on grain markets in the state during the forthcoming wheat procurement season as large gatherings could pose a risk of spreading of the virus. Sukhbir also suggested that government agencies be directed to purchase wheat at the village-level as a precaution.

On bonus to farmers, Sukhbir suggested ₹100 per quintal for a month’s delay and ₹150 per quintal for a two-month delay. He also sought monetary compensation to potato and vegetable farmers who had suffered huge losses in the recent times.

Speaking about the problems being faced by the industrial sector, the SAD president urged the Prime Minister to announce sops for small and medium industry to avoid large-scale labour layoffs. Sukhbir said the industrial sector be told about the subsidies early so that industrialists can plan better. He said as per the feedback he was getting, the production would be remain affected for the next five to six months.